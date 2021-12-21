Castle Hits Market Capitalization of $14,144.24 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Castle has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Castle has a total market cap of $14,144.24 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.64 or 0.00270789 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008645 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008870 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002973 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00016876 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

