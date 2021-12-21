Celo (CELO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $56.59 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, Celo has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and approximately $56.59 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $4.15 or 0.00008565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00051361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.09 or 0.08199215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,490.63 or 1.00069555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00072393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00047103 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002663 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,204,495 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

