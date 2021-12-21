CenterStar Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 750 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,418 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,109 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $811,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $101,994,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 182,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,582,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

