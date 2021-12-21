Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) shares fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.49 and last traded at $54.63. 51,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,669,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.52.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2,826.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $730,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,322 shares of company stock valued at $16,955,414 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

