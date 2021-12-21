Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives $14.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXGF traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,140. Cineplex has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

