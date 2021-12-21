CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) is Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for approximately 7.8% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 238.6% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME opened at $224.02 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.15 and a 12 month high of $232.64. The stock has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.79.

CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

