CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives $20.87 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 703,430 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 370,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 47,135 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,527,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 445.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 118,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $17.90. 86,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,243. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

