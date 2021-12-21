Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Director Stephen Joseph Harper Sells 100 Shares

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Director Stephen Joseph Harper sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.01, for a total transaction of C$14,301.00.

Colliers International Group Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.89 and a 12 month high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$986.61 million.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

