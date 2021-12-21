Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.89.

CTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Laurentian reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities set a C$13.00 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC set a C$12.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

CTS stock traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 854,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.45. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$6.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

