Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $4.46 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.1% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $3,995,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.75.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total transaction of $224,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,350,241. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $602.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,225. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $621.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.02.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

