Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $995,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,229,730,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,502,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 8.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,856,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,583,005,000 after purchasing an additional 294,544 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

NYSE SPGI traded up $7.26 on Tuesday, reaching $467.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,708. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $459.30 and its 200-day moving average is $437.33. The stock has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

