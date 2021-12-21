Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 1,532 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 31,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,813,466. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $29.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $26.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Citigroup lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

