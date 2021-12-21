Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 1,824 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.64. 1,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,068. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

