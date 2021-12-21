Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 0.8% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,086,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $331.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,904. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.07. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $343.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $169.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

