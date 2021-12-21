Cyba (LON:CYBA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.40

Shares of Cyba Plc (LON:CYBA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.39 ($0.02), with a volume of 1732939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

The company has a market cap of £8.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.86.

About Cyba (LON:CYBA)

CYBA plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing cyber resilience solutions through a combination of strategic acquisitions. The company was formerly known as GCQC plc and changed its name to CYBA plc in January 2019. CYBA plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

