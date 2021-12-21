Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVDCF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of DVDCF remained flat at $$14.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.09. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

