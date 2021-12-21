Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DE traded up $6.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $345.56. 45,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,776. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $262.85 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.89.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

