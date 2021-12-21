DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 564.5% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $292.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.50. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.