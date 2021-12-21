DIGG Achieves Market Cap of $18.11 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. DIGG has a market capitalization of $18.11 million and approximately $96,637.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for $36,015.24 or 0.74083866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00051332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.60 or 0.08165529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,712.19 or 1.00201671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00072124 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00047063 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

