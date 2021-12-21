Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,506,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 3.4% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $40,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31.

