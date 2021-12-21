Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 484,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 8,717,824 shares.The stock last traded at $77.90 and had previously closed at $73.65.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 64,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 18.4% in the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 293.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $1,391,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 9.9% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 34,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

