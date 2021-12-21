Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Trimmed by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,878,000 after acquiring an additional 277,776 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after buying an additional 60,825 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

D opened at $77.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.66. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

