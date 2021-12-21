Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives C$18.57 Average PT from Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of DIR.UN traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$16.79. The company had a trading volume of 223,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,260. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$12.61 and a one year high of C$17.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.15.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

