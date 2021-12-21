Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys 189,647 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4,741.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,647 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 1.7% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU stock opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average of $76.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

