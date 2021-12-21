Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$14.50

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$14.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.22.

EQX stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.16. 383,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.67. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$7.53 and a one year high of C$14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.05.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$308.66 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.8109794 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

