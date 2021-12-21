F M Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

F M Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,118 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 1.6% of F M Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $188.48 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.79. The firm has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.