First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $15.01. Approximately 8,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 311,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

FWRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

