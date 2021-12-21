Frax Share Price Tops $16.54 (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last week, Frax Share has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for approximately $16.54 or 0.00034092 BTC on major exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $268.15 million and $20.95 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00051560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,986.36 or 0.08215076 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,536.54 or 1.00023870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002651 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

