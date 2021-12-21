Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Raised by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,296 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 694,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,778,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE FCX opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.