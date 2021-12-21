G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 624,402 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 347.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after acquiring an additional 400,579 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at about $8,750,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 108.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 404,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after buying an additional 209,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

GIII traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 20,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,053. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.85. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.