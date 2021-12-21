Gameswap Achieves Market Cap of $30.89 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for about $2.76 or 0.00005671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a market cap of $30.89 million and $1.85 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00039049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006731 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

