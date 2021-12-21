General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Lowered by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,835 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 49,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,216,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,834,000 after purchasing an additional 130,090 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 82,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

GE stock opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

