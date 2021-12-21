Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.5% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

