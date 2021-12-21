Graviocoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.73 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.73 million and $48.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.19 or 0.00317164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

