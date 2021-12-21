Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Trading Down 4.2%

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) shares were down 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 11,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,074,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 57.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 6.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Gritstone bio by 59.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Gritstone bio by 8.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.