Gulden Reaches Market Cap of $8.56 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $8.56 million and $32,266.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.00318266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007536 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 557,343,867 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

