GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires 480 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,880 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after buying an additional 16,883,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after buying an additional 7,499,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $333,562,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

