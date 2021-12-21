GYL Financial Synergies LLC Boosts Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.0% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $325.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.57. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $905.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,190,738 shares of company stock worth $397,702,615 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.