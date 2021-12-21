GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys 2,743 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 4.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 754,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after buying an additional 32,305 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 34,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.0% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 221,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $342.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.