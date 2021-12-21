GYL Financial Synergies LLC Invests $345,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.