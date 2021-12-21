Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $19.15. Approximately 10,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,151,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

HA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $977.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.76) EPS. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hawaiian by 11.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Hawaiian by 4.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hawaiian by 17.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

