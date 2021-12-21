HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 631 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,125 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,744 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,549 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $197,552,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $96.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.04. The stock has a market cap of $173.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

