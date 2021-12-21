HCR Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,033 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $263.06 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $266.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.68. The company has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.