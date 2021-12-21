Head-To-Head Contrast: Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) versus DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) and DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sonendo and DENTSPLY SIRONA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonendo N/A N/A N/A DENTSPLY SIRONA 9.85% 13.05% 7.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sonendo and DENTSPLY SIRONA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonendo 0 0 4 0 3.00 DENTSPLY SIRONA 1 1 3 0 2.40

Sonendo currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 181.79%. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus target price of $70.60, indicating a potential upside of 32.51%. Given Sonendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sonendo is more favorable than DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonendo and DENTSPLY SIRONA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonendo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DENTSPLY SIRONA $3.34 billion 3.49 -$83.00 million $1.90 28.05

Sonendo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Summary

DENTSPLY SIRONA beats Sonendo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonendo Company Profile

Sonendo Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. Sonendo Inc. is based in LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products. The Consumables segment offers preventive, restorative, instruments, endodontic and orthodontic dental products. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

