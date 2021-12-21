HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 378 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 1.2% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.91. 17,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,510. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $437.61 and a 200 day moving average of $405.23.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. Cowen decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.74.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

