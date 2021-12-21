Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Zillow Group (ZG)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/8/2021 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zillow shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Its decision to wind down Zillow Offers iBuying business due to sizable and increasing business risk has been an overhang on the company’s prospects. The winding down will also reduce 25% of its current workforce. Intensifying competition from similar online real estate platforms remains a headwind. Also, increased spending on product enhancements and advertising is likely to impede margins. Nevertheless, Zillow is benefiting from robust performances by the IMT and Mortgage segments. It is well-positioned to gain from higher demand for residential real estate. Zillow is relying on its 3D virtual tour capabilities and virtual consultations from its Premier Agents to boost audience size. These initiatives are expected to help Zillow shares recover in the near term.”

12/5/2021 – Zillow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

12/3/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

11/19/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/4/2021 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $185.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/3/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $217.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/3/2021 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $117.00.

11/3/2021 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/3/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

11/3/2021 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

11/3/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $200.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $195.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $135.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $165.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $200.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $200.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded up $2.23 on Tuesday, hitting $60.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,711. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Zillow Group Inc alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.