iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,837 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,191% compared to the average volume of 452 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.08. The stock had a trading volume of 29,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,553. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $55.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGRO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.