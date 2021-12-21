iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Decreased by BT Wealth Management LLC

BT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.1% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 142.7% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $212.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $190.94 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

