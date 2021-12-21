iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,176,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.46% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $1,368,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $10,263,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 188.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $459.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,893. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $363.38 and a 52 week high of $475.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $462.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

