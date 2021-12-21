iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $108.26 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.06 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.09.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

